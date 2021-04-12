Mourinho Slams Solskjaer Over Comment On Son Heung-min

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been slammed by Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho over his comment on Son Heung-min.

Solskjaer claimed Son Heung-min’s theatrics forced the referee to cancel a goal Edinson Cavani scored in Sunday’s clash between his side and Tottenham.

He said if that was don by his son, he won’t feed him that night.

In reaction, Mourinho said, “First of all let me tell you something, I’m very, very surprised that after the comments that Ole made on Sonny you don’t ask me about it,” said Mourinho.

“Because, and I told Ole this because I met him just a few minutes ago, if it’s me saying that a player A, B or C from another club, ‘if it was my son I wouldn’t give him dinner tonight’, what would be the reaction of that level?

“It’s very, very sad, and I think it’s really sad you don’t ask me about it. I think it’s really sad you don’t have the moral honesty to treat me the same way you treat others.

“In relation to that, I will say Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole,

“Because a father you have always to feed your kids, doesn’t matter what they do.

“If you have to steal to feed your kids you steal. I’m very, very disappointed. With me, like we say in Portugal, bread is bread and cheese is cheese.

“I have told Ole already what I think about his comments.

“And I have to tell you I’m very disappointed that [after] five, six, seven questions you ignore the dimension of that comment.”

The game ended 3-1 with United cancelling Son’s opener through Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood.