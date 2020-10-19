Mourinho Slams Players As Tottenham Throws Away 3 Goals Lead

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has criticized his players for throwing away a 3-0 lead against West Ham.

The English Premier League game which was played on Sunday saw Harry Kane score a brace before providing Tottenham’s third which was scored by Heung-Min Son.

However, the second half saw West Ham level up with goals from Fabian Balbuena, a Davinson Sanchez own goal and a stunner from Manuel Lanzini.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said: “[In the second half] the team was dropping. With [Harry] Winks we found balance again and was in control. It was exactly when we were in control that we conceded the first and their belief went up. My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically. The last few seconds we lost two points.”

He continued to BBC Sport: “We should be stronger. In the second half they risked quite a lot, pressing up and gave us more space. We should get an occasion to win the game.

“I don’t know if it was us inviting them or with them with the extra motivation of getting in the game. I can’t identify us or them, maybe both.”