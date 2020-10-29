Mourinho Reveals When Gareth Bale Will Play For Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has said that Gareth Bale will be ready to play soon.

Bale has been nursing a knee injury since he returned to Tottenham from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Mourinho has now revealed that the Welshman will be ready against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League later on Thursday.

“Bale is playing and we all have not just a feeling but the data to show that Bale is arriving,” Mourinho told reporters.

“He’s been quite a great example for everybody. A big guy like him travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn’t play one minute.

“His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. We can see already Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly because he’s working very hard.”