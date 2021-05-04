Mourinho Announced As New Head Coach At AS Roma

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new head coach of Italian side, AS Roma.

He will replace Paulo Fonseca who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said after he was announced as the new head coach.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

“In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course. Daje Roma!”