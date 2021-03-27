Mother, Son Arrested For N50m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Ibeh Theophilus Uche and his mother.

They were nabbed for alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

28-year-old Uche is Chief Executive Officer of 10 Kobo Wine Place, Ikotun, Lagos.

EFCC disclosed that he was taken from his room in Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, following credible intelligence about his activities.

The agency said during interrogation, Uche, who presented himself as Rachael Armstrong , Keanu Reeves, Rebekah Schwarzenberger, Keanu Private, Elizabeth Hortman and Stefan Paulson, confessed to being into Bitcoin investment scam, romance scam and identity theft.

The suspect admitted he had defrauded his victims to the tune of about N50million since 2020.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect had been using a First Bank account belonging to his mother, one of his accomplices, to launder the proceeds”, EFCC added.

Items recovered from the suspect are one iPhone 11 Pro Max; one iPhone 12 pro max; two MacBook Pro laptops; a PlayStation 5; an iPad and a small Nokia touch phone.

Others are a Mercedes Benz S550 2015 Sedan car and a Lexus RX 350 SUV 2016. Uche and the mother will soon be charged to court.