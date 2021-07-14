More Suspects Arrest Over Super TV CEO Murder

More suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga.

Concise News reported that a 300-level UNILAG female student, Chidinma Ojukwu, was earlier paraded by the Lagos State Police Command over the murder.

During the parade, Ojukwu confessed to have killed Ataga.

In different interviews, she stated that she stabbed the Super TV CEO in the neck and chest. They had both lodged at a hotel as he was her Sugar Daddy.

However, a recent interview saw her retract her statement, saying she doesn;t know who killed and that she had nothing to do with the murder.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, stated that more suspects have been arrested over the murder.

He said, “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”