More PDP Governors To Join APC Soon – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said more governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will soon join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, the APC is the party everybody wants to be in, adding that the opposition is aware of the things happening in the party.

He said this during a meeting of the Contact and Strategic Committee at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

Yahaya Bello said, “You know, I have a committee that is called Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities. We have been mobilising them to join our party. As much as we are mobilising youths, women and people living with disabilities, we are equally mobilising members of other political parties, including governors.

“Remember, there are others that are youthful and those that are youthful at hearts. So, we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers. I told you that it is only one last governor that will be the last one to join our party and you know everybody is coming into the party because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward. That is why you see us strong and we are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison.”

On the outcome of the meeting, Bello said 17 sub-committees have been formed within the main committee to enable them come out with more engagements for the next meeting.

“In today’s meeting, we were able to enumerate about 15- 17 sub-committees of the committee itself and also read out terms of reference for all the members to peruse through, understand, digest and come up with more robust engagements in our next meeting. Basically, that is what we did today.”