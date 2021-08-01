News

More Needs To Be Done, Says Omokri As IGP Suspends Abba Kyari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said more needs to be done following the suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari was suspended by the Inspector-General of Police following an FBI affidavit that indicted him in the fraud case against Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

He had allegedly helped Hushpuppi to arrested a fellow who tried to block a scam Hushpuppi was perpetrating against a businessman from Qatar.

Reacting to his suspension, Omokri said, “The suspension of Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, by the IG of Police is a good first step. More needs to be done.

“The investigation needs to be thorough and devoid of ethnic and religious considerations. This is beyond Kyari. This is about Nigeria’s image.”

