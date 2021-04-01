More More Than One Wife Helps The Economy – Ned Nwoko

Ned Nwoko, billionaire husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has explained why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women.

In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire politician explained the economical reason behind his choice of polygamy.

According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives, which he argued helps the society by preventing the women from being promiscuous.

According to him: “The average Northerner marrying two, three, four women, they are helping the society because it is the economic downturn that has affected so many women who you see doing prostitution and all that.

“But the fallacy of it all is that Christianity does not allow that in the South and yet, the average Southern man has 10 girlfriends.”

He also said the polygamist nature of northerners has helped to increase their population and made them the majority.

Nwoko also complained about how enlightenment has encouraged monogamy even though it is not our culture.

He said: “I love my culture as I know it, not as they are trying to dilute it. Igbo culture is wonderful and should be promoted the way it has always been.

“But even looking at that, look at your population in Nigeria and what I will call economy of marriage, as an Igbo man with one wife, four children, a Northerner has four wives with five children each, in the next 10 years, 20 years, imagine the population of the Northerners.”