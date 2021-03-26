Money Laundering: EFCC Seeks Collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdurrasheed Bawa on Thursday, March 25, 2021, called on Nigerians in Diaspora to support the Commission in the fight against Money laundering and other financial crimes.

The EFCC boss made the call while speaking virtually at an Expert Training and Advocacy on Tracking and Recovery of Illicit Funds and Assets organized by the Human & Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA, in collaboration with the EFCC, MacArthur Foundation, Kent Law School, Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA, the Corner House and other stakeholders.

The EFCC boss who was represented by Dr. Enakeno Oju, a staff of the Commission, urged Nigerians in Diaspora to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“As critical stakeholders, we are urging the Nigerians in Diaspora to continue to support the fight against economic and financial crimes and to be assured of the EFCC’s support and commitment. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigerian dream.”