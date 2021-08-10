Monarch Withdraws Chieftaincy Title Conferred On Okorocha

Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom has withdrawn the chieftaincy title of Otunba Asoludero which had been bestiwed on Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The coronation ceremony of the former governor of Imo State earlier scheduled for September 19 has been cancelled.

This was disclosed in a letter addressed to Okorocha which was signed by the monarch.

Oba Akinyemi, in the letter, pointed out that the cancellation was “in the interest of peace and harmony”.

Okorocha had been bestowed with the title Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa -North Local Government Area of Ogun for his efforts in unifying all tribes in Nigeria.