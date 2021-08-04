Monarch Lauds FG over National Grown School Feeding Programme

The Emir of Maru in Zamfara, Alhaji Abubakar Maigari has lauded the Federal Government for initiating the National Home Grown Feeding Programme for primary schools.

The Emir said the programme had increased pupils’ enrollment in schools significantly.

Maigari made the commendation on Tuesday while receiving officials from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, who paid a courtesy visit on him.

“Based on the information and record available to us, the programme has increased pupils’ enrollment.

“In fact, some children are taking themselves to schools without even informing their parents.

“I want to use this medium on behalf of the entire people of Maru emirate to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programme.

“I want to appreciate our daughter, Hajia Sadiya Farouk, Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, for her efforts at ensuring the programme reached all targeted beneficiaries across the country,” the royal father said.

The traditional ruler urged all stakeholders to support the programme to ensure its sustainability and success.

“Education for the future of our children requires every body’s support and cooperation,” he said.

He also urged parents and guardians to ensure taking the education responsibility of their children.

“The teachers and food vendors as well as other officials in charge of feeding the children should ensure justice and fairness,” he added.

Earlier, the Assistant Legal Adviser of the ministry, Mr Ibrahim Modibbo, who led the officials to the palace, said the visit was part of the validation of the ongoing enumeration exercise of the programme taking place across Zamfara.

Modibbo noted that the reason for the enumeration exercise was to address challenges of the programme, adding; “we are satisfied with what we saw in the centers so far visited.

“We noticed inadequate number of pupils in some schools and we observed that the feeding has stopped since return of schools after the COVID-19 pandemic.