Mohammed Fawehinmi Didn’t Die Of COVID-19 – Family

The family of Mohammed Fawehinmi has dismissed reports that the human rights activist died of COVID-19.

Fawehinmi was announced dead yesterday with reports saying he had complained of difficulty breathing , which is a symptom of COVID-19.

However, a statement issued by Mrs. Basirat Fawehinmi-Biobaku, and a friend of the family, Lanre Arogundade, cleared the air saying Fawehinmi’s death was not due to COVID-19.

Arogundade said: “With the passage of Mohammed Fawehinmi, Saheed takes over as the head of the family. He is not in Nigeria now. He resides in the USA and he is taking the next available flight home.

“The statement by the family said he died after a brief illness at a Lagos hospital, and we should leave it at that for now.

“The medical report is not yet out from the hospital. The report will state the cause of his death.

“Late Gani Fawehinmi’s family is an open family. If there is a need for additional information, the family will give it out. They would not hide anything.”

Mrs Fawehinmi Biobaku said the family is saddened by the death of the human rights activist.

The statement from the family read, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden demise of our elder brother and Chairman, Board of Nigerian Weekly Law Reports, Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi.

“He passed away at 9.00 am on August 11, 2021, after a brief illness in a Lagos Hospital.

“We are all saddened and still in shock but will announce his funeral arrangements in due course after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.”