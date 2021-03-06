Mobilise People For Vaccination, Buhari Tells Religious, Traditional Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised Nigerians to take the COVID-19 Vaccine as he assures them of its safety.

Buhari said this after he and Vice President Muhammadu Buhari had their jab of the vaccine today in Abuja.

He also urged religious leaders to take the lead in receiving the vaccine.

He said, “Yesterday, our frontline medical personnel, top on the priority list, were vaccinated. Today, as a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, the Vice President and I received our first jabs.

“I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians, to do same so that we can be protected from the virus. I urge all state governments, traditional and religious leaders, to take the lead in the mobilization effort within their environment and spheres of influence.

“The vaccine offers hope for a safe country, free of Coronavirus. I similarly urge all eligible Nigerians to present themselves and be vaccinated in accordance with the order of priority already mapped out, at the various authorized designated centres ONLY.”