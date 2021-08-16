Miyetti Allah Reacts To Killing Of Travellers In Jos

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the attack on travellers in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin Ladi and Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Areas which left many of them dead and several others injured.

This is as the association urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

MACBAN, in a statement by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, yesterday, in Jos, said the whereabouts of some of the commuters, are yet to be ascertained.

“The ambush which occurred around 10.00am , also left several commuters wounded, while 40 others remain unaccounted for. The travellers were in a convoy of four buses, when they were attacked.

“MACBAN condemns this senseless violence on travellers. We urge security agencies to fish out perpetrators of this dastardly act and bring them to justice,” he said.