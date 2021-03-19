Headline

Miyetti Allah Cry Out To Police, Say 322 Cows, 30 Fulani Missing in Anambra

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has cried out to the police over alleged attacks on Fulani in Anambra State.

Miyetti Allah alleged that there has been an increase in violence against herdsmen around Ayamelum, Anambra East, Orumba South, Dunukofia LGAs.

The Association conveyed its message to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, E Department, Force Headquarters, in a letter signed by the Zonal Chairman, Gidado Siddiki.

The letter stated that 30 Fulani herders and 322 cows are missing.

“The lives of members of MACBAN are in danger in parts of these concerned communities.

“We therefore ask for your urgent interventions to forestall further loss of lives and properties,” it read.

