Miyetti Allah Condemns Ultimatum Issued To Delta Gov

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the ultimatum issued to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, by some Fulani jihadists.

The jihadists group issued the ultimatum in reaction to the ban on open grazing by the governor in the state.

Speaking on the development, Othman Ngelzarma, national secretary of MACBAN, in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, said such ultimatum from a faceless group should be disregarded.

“Such statement that comes from faceless unknown groups shouldn’t be given any serious consideration. I believe this statement must be coming from mischief-makers, People who are out to tarnish the image of the Fulanis and pastoralists,” he said.

“It is because of such negative profiling by the media that makes us believe that the anti-open grazing laws being intended to be promulgated by the southern states are not laws stopping open grazing, but I believe these laws are laws against Fulanis living in the southern part of the country.

“The Northern governors must be up and doing and they must also begin to open discussions with their southern counterparts for them to put their heads together and come up with a solution that can work for both the north and the south.

“Respecting the fundamental human rights of the pastoralists as citizens. Their right to movement, their right to pray, their right to trade, their right to liberty.”