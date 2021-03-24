News

Missionary Schools Have Been Taken Over By Government – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said that the schools which the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, still refer to as missionary schools have been taken over by government since 1974.

MURIC said the schools were taken over by the decree issued by former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, in 1974.

This was stated by MURIC Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

According to MURIC, “CAN is not talking about morality, legality and justice in its opposition to the bill. CAN is not interested in whether it is right or wrong.

“The only thing CAN is interested in is to impose its own whims and caprices on the lawmakers by threatening fire and brimstone.

“Imagine CAN’s words, ‘We are not against the wearing of hijab in public and Islamic schools but our schools should not be included unless those states are looking for trouble’.

“CAN refers to missionary schools which were taken over by the Gowon decree of 1974 as ‘our schools’. That is a misnomer. Those schools ceased to be missionary schools a long time ago.

“CAN will therefore be living in self-denial if it continues to refer to them as ‘our schools’”. MURIC said.

