Ministry Of Justice Yet To Be Briefed On Igboho’s Arrest

The Ministry of Justice is yet to receive briefing on the arrest of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

“We have not been officially briefed on the arrest and detention of Igboho as we speak,’’ Vanguard quoted an official to have said.

However, Igboho’s aides have accused Lt-General Tukur Buratai (retd.) of writing the Benin Republic government not to release Igboho after they arrested him.

Igboho and his wife were arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic at an airport while on their way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after the Department of State Services declared him wanted, following an invasion of his house.