Ministry Of Interior Confirms Jailbreak In Edo State

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed the jailbreak which occurred at two correction centers in Edo State on Monday.

In a statement issued, the ministry said that 1,993 inmates were freed by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests.

Mohammed Manga, the Director, Press & Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, made this known on Tuesday.

He said: “Two @CorrectionsNg Custodial Centres in Benin City & Oko in Edo State were attacked yesterday by protesters purportedly under the #ENDSARS aegis, freeing (at the last count) 1,993 inmates in legal custody and looting the centres including the weapons in their armoury.

“They came in large number, bearing dangerous weapons and attacked the officers on guard duty. They were unmistakable on their mission, which was to force the cells open, free the inmates and carry out other nefarious activities.

“The situation has been brought under control while security in and around the custodial centres nationwide has been beefed up. Investigation has commenced to determine the full impact of the attack.

“Peaceful protest is legitimate and guaranteed as a fundamental right of citizens, operating as individuals and groups. However, attacking a custodial centre is a criminal act which detracts from the advertised objectives of the movement and capable of imputing impure motives to its drivers.

“It must be reiterated that custodial centres are high security zones. The primary duty of the institution is to keep custody of convicted criminals & awaiting trial suspects; this comes before their reformation. It is integral to the justice administration system.

“The integrity of the custodial centres is therefore fundamental to justice. Inmates of the centres are expected to pay their dues to society, undergo reformation and be reintegrated into society as changed-for-better persons.

“When this process is disrupted in any way, the integrity of justice and societal renewal is subverted, with dire and unimaginable consequences.

“Most of the inmates held at the centres are convicted criminals serving terms for various criminal offences, awaiting execution or standing trial for violent crimes. Their being let loose gravely imperils lives and property. It is an unacceptable and intolerable threat to national and communal security. Government’s primary duty is to protect lives and property and keep the people safe.

“We shall not be shirking in our responsibility & we shall not disappoint the people.

“We urge the #ENDSARS protesters to remain peaceful, embrace dialogue, screen their rank & file & flush out those with criminal intents and, more importantly, steer clear of the custodial centres.

“This is to assure Nigerians, especially Edo State residents, that in conjunction with other security agencies, we have commenced the tracking and apprehension of all the escaped inmates before they do any harm.

“Anyone who notices any person or persons that might have escaped from the custodial centres should, as a patriotic duty, inform the nearest security agency.”