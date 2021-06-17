Minister Who Bought Property Worth $37.5 million Not In Buhari Govt – Bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said the former minister who bought a property from a bank worth $37.5 million and deposited $20 million cash was not part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bawa had opened up about the investigation of the former minister when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He had said, “We investigated a matter in which a bank MD marketed a property to a minister and agreed to purchase it at $37.5 million.

“The bank then sent a vehicle to her house to evacuate $20 million from her house in the first instance.”

Clarifying the matter while speaking at the Presidential Communications Committee at Aso Rock, Bawa said the former minister he was referring to is Diezani Allison-Madueke.