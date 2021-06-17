Headline

Minister Who Bought Property Worth $37.5 million Not In Buhari Govt – Bawa

Damola Areo2 hours ago
1
abdulrasheed bawa

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said the former minister who bought a property from a bank worth $37.5 million and deposited $20 million cash was not part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Bawa had opened up about the investigation of the former minister when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He had said, “We investigated a matter in which a bank MD marketed a property to a minister and agreed to purchase it at $37.5 million.

“The bank then sent a vehicle to her house to evacuate $20 million from her house in the first instance.”

Clarifying the matter while speaking at the Presidential Communications Committee at Aso Rock, Bawa said the former minister he was referring to is Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Tags
Damola Areo2 hours ago
1

Related Articles

police

(no title)

3 mins ago
Muhammadu Buhari

Don’t Give Bandits, Terrorists Breathing Space, Buhari Tells Troops

2 hours ago
buhari

JUST IN: Buhari Arrives Maiduguri Amid Tight Security

5 hours ago
pdp

PDP Provided No Solution To Farmers, Herders Crisis – Presidency

9 hours ago
Back to top button