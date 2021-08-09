Minister Salutes Galant Team Nigeria, Says Preparation For Commonwealth Starts Now

Nigeria’s contingent to the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games returned to a red carpet reception at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday.

The gallant ambassadors were received on arrival by the honorable minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare who had arrived a few days earlier to prepare the grounds for these heroes and heroines of our time who defied all the odds posed by a difficult pre-Olympic preparation caused by the Corona Virus Pandemic, to make Nigeria proud in Tokyo.

The Honourable Minister Sunday Dare used the occasion to salute the team for their gallant performance and informed them that president Mohammadu Buhari is very proud of the team not only for winning medals at the Olympics but for comporting themselves in a manner that is expected of Nigeria sports ambassadors at international sporting events.

“Today, we celebrate you just as millions of Nigerians who stayed glued to their Television set at odd hours of the day to watch and pray for you. Together, we say, thank you for putting smiles on our faces.

“That moment when the Nigeria flag was hoisted, that moment when two Nigerians stepped on the podium as the world sang the Nigeria National anthem in unison, will remain indelible in our hearts as we look forward to a more glorious outing at the fast-approaching Commonwealth games.

“We have learnt lessons in Tokyo and these lessons will put us in good stead for the commonwealth games. Our preparation starts today!” he declared.

Earlier, the Honourable Minister Sunday Dare had told this reporter that president Buhari is very happy with the performance of team Nigeria at the games, reiterating that, the decision to increase their bonuses is an indication that Mr president was very impressed and will be willing to support team Nigeria and any Nigerian youth that brings glory to this country in every sphere of human endeavors.