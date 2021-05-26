News

Minister Of Youths And Sports Speaks On Scrapping NYSC

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
7
FG Postpones National Sport Festival, Gives Reason
Sunday Dare - Nigeria's Sports Minister (Photo: The Guardian Nigeria)

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has dismissed reports claiming the NYSC scheme is set to be scrapped.

Two days ago, it was widely speculated that the one-year mandatory scheme for all graduates will be scrapped following the second reading of a bill in the House of Representatives seeking to end the scheme which some feel has outlived its usefulness.

Addressing the speculations on his Twitter handle this morning, the Minister said the government is committed to sustaining the scheme.

”The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth.”his tweet reads

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
7

Related Articles

Presidential Jet: Islamic Group MURIC Reveals 'Real' Mission In Nigeria

Muslim Will Face Persecution In Yoruba Nation – MURIC

56 mins ago

El-rufai’s Convoy Has A ‘Door Opener For The Main Door Opener’ (Video)

4 hours ago
Hisbah Police

Hisbah Confiscates 8,400 Bottles Of Beers In Kano

5 hours ago
ohanaeze

Biafra Day: Ohanaeze Urges Ceasefire, Unconditional Release Of Detainees

5 hours ago
Back to top button