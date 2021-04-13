Minister Maps Out 3 Areas To Support Lake Chad Project

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says it will focus on 3 areas aimed at supporting Project Lake Chad PROLAC.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq made this known at a virtual Ministerial World Bank Group RoundTable on the Lake Chad Region held on Monday, April 12, 2021.

The Focus Areas include Regional and National Coordination Platform and local Capacity Building aimed at reinforcing regional dialogue and data collection and dissemination, institutional capacity building and knowledge sharing as well as Agriculture Investments and Value-Chain Development aimed at promoting public productive investments, value-chain development, citizen engagement and community participation activities in project areas.

The focal area is Restoring Rural Mobility and Connectivity which aims at improving access of communities to markets and to providing beneficiaries with an opportunity for short-term employment.

The Ministry will also support the World Bank through the provision of a coordination structure for the targeted management of vulnerabilities through the agencies and programmes under its supervision.

“The Lake Chad Region faces a combination of multidimensional risk factors which deepen vulnerabilities. From 2014, Boko Haram’s violent activities took on a transnational approach, spreading its terrorist attacks from Nigeria to Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. This has created a humanitarian crisis, increasing the number of internally displaced persons and refugees within the Lake Chad Region.

“While the drivers of fragility and obstacles to growth existed before the insurgency, the ongoing conflict has compounded the region’s difficulties. The Boko Haram regional conflict has triggered an acute humanitarian situation with devastating social and economic impact on the population.

“Direct efforts of the Ministry through the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (amongst other structures and critical interventions) is the provision of an enabling environment to support peace enforcement, peacekeeping and peacebuilding across the Nation, especially within the Lake Chad Region through PROLAC”.

As part of the PROLAC project, a high-level dialogue is to be coordinated through the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum on issues of common interest including Commerce, Agriculture, Environment, Security, Education and Health.

The virtual meeting is a follow-up on the 2020 event.

Participants include Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development Cameroon, Issa Doubragne, Minister of Economy, Development

Planification and International Cooperation Chad, Mr. Abdou Rabiou, Minister of Planning Niger, Ms. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Vice President, Western/Central Africa World Bank Ousmane Diagana, Representative of the Chairman of the North East Governors Forum Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, Mamman Nuhu, Executive Secretary of Lake Chad

Basin Commission and Ms. Milicent Mutuli, Regional Director for Western and Central Africa, UNHCR.