Minister Inaugurates Committee On STI

The Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Sunday Edet Akpan today in Abuja, inaugurated the publicity committee on Science, Technology and Innovation.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary said the objective of the committee is to work out ways in which the Ministry will partner with Leadership Newspaper and also work out modalities that will mutually benefit both parties.

According to Mr. Akpan, he said that the Ministry’s recent name change will reposition it towards improved innovation, Research and development (R&D), adding that the Ministry has more responsibilities and an expanded mandate to improve STI in Nigeria.

He further said that committee’s terms of reference include;

1. Publishing of the Ministry’s activities on a weekly basis on Leadership newspaper and all its media arms.

2. Work out modalities that will mutually benefit the Ministry and Leadership Newspaper etc.

He expressed optimism that the committee will work hard to fulfil its given mandate.

Speaking on behalf of the committee’s chairperson, the Director of Information Communication Technology (ICT) of the Ministry, Mr. Idowu Afe, said that the committee’s formation came at the right time and would reposition the Ministry in a positive light.