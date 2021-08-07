Minister Hails Team Nigeria Over Tokyo Olympics Performance

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has hailed Nigeria’s contingents to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume won silver and gold medals respectively for Nigeria.

Oborodudu got her medal in the women’s wrestling event while Brume won hers competing in the women’s long jump event.

Hailing Team Nigeria’s performance, Sunday Dare assured them of early preparations for the Commonwealth games.

“Today, we celebrate you just as millions of Nigerians who stayed glued to their television sets at odd hours of the day to watch and pray for you.

“Together, we say, thank you for putting smiles on our faces.

“That moment when the Nigerian flag was hoisted, that moment when two Nigerians stepped on the podium as the world sang the Nigeria National anthem in unison, will remain indelible in our hearts as we look forward to more glorious outings at the fast approaching Commonwealth games.

“We have learnt lessons in Tokyo and these lessons will put us in good stead for the commonwealth games. Our preparation starts today!” he declared”