Minimum Wage Removal: Oyo TUC Ready To Go On Nationwide Protest

The Oyo State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has started the mobilisation of its members towards the planned national protest by the TUC and NLC over the proposed removal of the National Minimum Wage from the exclusive list by the Federal Government.

Speaking during a meeting of the Oyo State Council of the TUC, held in Ibadan, on Thursday, members of the union vowed to protest the planned removal of minimum wage from the exclusive list adding that they are only awaiting the directive of the national body to lead protests in the state.

The leader of Oyo TUC, Mr Emmanuel Ogundiran said: “The meeting frowned at the plan of the government to further disenfranchise and impoverish the workers through its obnoxious plan to remove the minimum wage from the exclusive list.

“This will be resisted and the meeting had directed the state council of TUC to join forces with others to protest the planned removal once the national secretariat of the labour centre gives the directive.”

It will be recalled that the national leadership of the NLC and TUC had said it will declare a nationwide strike preceded by a national protest action from next Wednesday over the planned move to remove the issue of National Minimum Wage from the exclusive list.

On the recent return of fuel queues at filling stations, the Oyo TUC asked the Federal Government to collaborate and interface with relevant agencies in the petroleum industry to ensure that citizens are not unnecessarily cheated.

With the Federal Government insisting that there was no plan to increase the pump price of petrol, the Oyo TUC advocated for relevant collaboration to prevent hoarding and exploitation of Nigerians by some in the petroleum industry.

Meanwhile, the Oyo TUC lauded the Makinde government for sustaining the practice of regular payment of salary of state workers, payment of pension and clearing backlog of promotions.

The union urged Makinde not to relent in his commitment to the welfare of workers.