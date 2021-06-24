Military Sell Weapons, Drugs To Bandits – Gumi

Islamic cleric, Ahmad Sheikh Gumi, has accused the military of aiding bandits with weapons and drugs.

Gumi who spoke to Daily Post also said officers in the military aide the bandits by collecting bribe from them.

He, however, made it clear that those engaged in such are the bad eggs in the military.

According to Gumi: “I know we have bad elements in the security and I think it’s high time that those found to be taking bribe, aiding banditry by selling weapons should be flushed out of the security system.

“Actually in Zamfara, there are some bad elements in the security but not all of them. A few percentage in our security are using the privilege advantage they have to aide bandits in gun running, drug distributions.

“So, I’m calling on the military and the police to reign in on their men and flush out the bad ones.”