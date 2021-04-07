Military, Security Agents Clear Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom

The general security situation in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State became tensed occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements.

The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes. In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons. The last incident led to the killing of some Policemen including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

Consequently a combined team of Military and Security Agencies in the State conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan to in order to flush out the miscreants. The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislogment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the Air Component.