Military Laying Siege To Nnamdi Kanu’s Hometown – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has a siege by the military has been laid at the hometown of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The siege is said to be at Isiama Afaraukwu community in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

IPOB who said that the aim of the military is to kill innocent people also said that they are being watched with CCTV cameras which will document their actions.

The group issued a statement:

“Early this morning of the 12th of October 2020, the terrorist Janjaweed Army of the Mohammedian Emirates, have once again commenced their siege on Isiama-Afaraukwu, my village, in search of innocent citizens to kill.

“They are under constant live CCTV surveillance; therefore, any terrorist attack on my village by this band of uniformed terrorists will be captured and broadcast live for the world to see.

“The world must stop supporting Fulani terrorists in Nigeria. My village is not Sambisa forest.”