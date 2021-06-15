Militants Reply Herdsmen, Vow To Repel Attacks On Delta

A new militant group, Movement for the Emancipation and Defence of Niger Delta, MEDND, has fired back at threats from Fulani Jihadists to attack Delta State over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s stance against open grazing in the South.

Concise News recalls that Okowa and other governors of Southern Nigeria reached a resolution in Asaba, the Delta State capital which banned open grazing in their region.

Fulani Jihadist in reaction issued a 72-hours ultimatum for Okowa to rescind his decision against open grazing or face attacks in his state.

In response, MEDND issued a statement saying, “Our attention has been brought to the threat of some herdsmen, who have given a three- day warning to the Governor of Delta State because he supported the ban of open grazing across the southern states.

“We also saw your taking responsibility for an explosion at the secretariat in Asaba. We are warning that if your threat is made to come to fulfilment, no herdsman will ever exist across the Niger Delta and all oil facilities linked to your people will be brought down. If one soul is lost, 10 of your souls will pay for it. If one facility is destroyed, 10 owned by you will be destroyed.

“We will respond proportionately 10 times whatever you give, the corresponding response will not be limited to the Delta, it may be with your politicians or with your rulers.

“We will launch three rocket launchers and ballistic missiles at any facility of our choice as a warning in seven days if you make bold your threats.

“We do not make cheap our threats, we have shut down the country and we can at any time shut you down. We are the Niger Delta, we stand for the interest of the Niger Delta and we will not allow any coward to threaten us. We fight without running.”