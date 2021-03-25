Mikel Speaks On Hazard’s Approach To Football

Chelsea icon, John Obi Mikel, has opened up about Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard’s approach to football amid the Belgium international’s latest battle with injury.

Hazard has endured a torrid time at Real Madrid since joining Zinedine Zidane’s side from Chelsea in 2019.

The 30-year-old has been dogged by persistent problems with his left ankle, which has restricted him to just 14 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Speaking on the development, Mikel, a former teammate with Hazard during their time together at Chelsea, believes the Real Madrid No. 7 is not dedicated to the game, adding that he doesn’t train well.

“He [Eden Hazard] said it himself sometimes: ‘If I want to be as good, I can be as good. Not as good as [Lionel] Messi because he is from a different planet, but I think I can get close to [Cristiano] Ronaldo or maybe even better’.

“These are the words that came out of his mouth, but he is not that dedicated to the game. He doesn’t train well, he is the worst trainer I’ve played with,” Mikel told The Athletic.

Hazard has only made 25 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid since making a move to Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea two years ago, and he has only scored three League goals.