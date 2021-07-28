Sports

Mikel Obi Trains With New Club Kuwait SC (PHOTOS)

Damola Areo2 hours ago
John Mikel Obi has been pictured for the first time with his new teammates after joining Kuwait SC.

Mikel Obi trains with his new teammates for the first time after joining Kuwait SC (photos)

The former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder took to social media to share photos of himself during training. He wrote in his caption:  “Back at it, pre-season #letsgokuwaits”

Mikel Obi trains with his new teammates for the first time after joining Kuwait SC (photos)

The 34-year-old joined the Kuwait club this summer window after he canceled his contract with Championship side Stoke City.

John Mikel Obi returned to Asia for the second time having played for Chinese club, Tianjin Teda in 2017.

Mikel Obi trains with his new teammates for the first time after joining Kuwait SC (photos)

