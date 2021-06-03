Mikel Obi Signs New Contract With Stokes

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has penned a new contract with Stoke City.

The midfielder is now tied to the English Championship side for another year.

An official statement from the club read, “Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel.”

Mikel Obi left Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor early in 2020 and signed a short-term deal with Stoke.

The Potters failed to make the Championship playoffs following their mid-table finish, but the club was impressed with Mikel Obi and have decided to keep him on.

The Nigerian featured in 41 of Stoke’s 46 league matches and was one of manager Michael O’Neill’s first names on the team sheet.

The 34-year-old will, however, aim to assist the club in achieving their primary objective of gaining promotion to the Premier League next season.