MIDCOM Announces Return Of 118 Nigerians Stranded In Libya

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, has announced that 118 Nigerians who were stranded in Libya have arrived in Nigeria.

NIDCOM said, “118 Returnees ( 51 Males, 41 Females, 17 Children, and 9 Infants ) Stranded Nigerians in Libya just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1:30am local time today 17th March 2021 via Buraq Air.”

The returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the new COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.