Methodist Bishop Tells FG To Protect #EndSARS Protesters

Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has expressed worries over the EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The clergyman advised the government to protect the protesters from attack because their agitation has gained global attention.

He said that the youths behind the protests have been subjected to humiliation which forced them to take to the streets.

In his words; “When someone is fighting for a genuine course, it is wrong to beat the person, and same time tell the person not to cry whereas he has been coerced for too long.

“The level of debasement Nigerian youths have been subjected to over time is shocking. It is more pronounced during this #EndSARS protest.

“I remind authorities in the country that the youths are asking for justice having seen their inalienable rights compromised by the men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

“The EndSARS campaign is now a global affair as celebrities and countries are supporting it. Attack on protesters must stop. The Nigerian Government should come clean on this, to avoid lowering themselves in the eyes of the International community.”