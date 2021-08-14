Messi’s Final Message To Barcelona Players Reveals Why He Left

Lionel Messi has revealed to his former teammates at Barcelona that the club is not doing well financially which was why he left.

Messi left the club where he spent 21 years of his career to join Paris St Germain.

The Argentine left on the day he was supposed to renew his contract.

However, both club and player agreed that it was best for him to leave, with Barcelona citing La Liga regulations as a reason.

Meanwhile, an Argentine journalist, Veronica Brunati, reports that Messi told his teammates on Whatsapp that the club had financial problems which informed his decision to leave.

The journalist quoted Messi: “I don’t want to go. There is nothing left to do, there is no money.

“The club is doing very badly, they cannot extend with me.”