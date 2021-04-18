Sports

Messi Shifts Attention To La Liga Title After Copa Del Rey Win

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Ter Stegen and Messi
Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has expressed optimism that his side can win the La Liga title this season.

The Catalan Giants are in third place behind Real Madrid and first place Atletico Madrid.

However, after Barcelona beat Atletico Bilbao to win the Copa Del Rey on Saturday, Messi has developed the belief towards the league title.

“It was a difficult year for us so to be able to celebrate this trophy and now to go for La Liga is really important.

“More than anything, it’s been a different year for us, a transition year, with a lot of young players coming in.

“[Now] the team’s getting stronger. We’ve won this trophy and there’s still a long way to go in La Liga. A lot’s going to happen between now and the end of the season,” Messi said.

