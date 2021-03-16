Sports

Messi Sets Two New Records In Barca Vs Huesca

Damola Areo
8
Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the finest freekick takers in the world at the moment (Photo Courtesy: Metro)

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, on Monday night, set two records following his side’s LaLiga 4-1 win over Huesca.

Two goals from Messi and a strike from Antoine Griezmann and Oscar Mingueza ensured the Blaugrana defeated Huesca.

Rafa Mir did score a goal for the visitors at Camp Nou.

The win over Huesca means Barcelona are now in the second position on the LaLiga table with four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid after 27 games.

According to OptaJose, Messi’s brace against Huesca means the Argentine has now scored 20 goals plus in the LaLiga for the 13th consecutive season, the only player to do so in the competition’s history.

Messi also becomes the second LaLiga player to reach double figures for both goals (26) and assists (10) this season in all competitions, after teammate Antoine Griezmann (13 goals and 11 assists).

The 33-year-old will hope to continue his impressive display for Ronald Koeman’s side when they face Real Sociedad in the LaLiga on Sunday.

