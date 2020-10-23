Messi Sends Message To Ronaldo Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has sent a message to his rival Cristiano Ronaldo who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Argentine wished the Juventus star a quick recovery and hopes he will be available for the UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

Messi made this known in a statement issued on social media.

“Obviously when Cristiano played for Real Madrid the games were special,” Messi told DAZN.

“Matches against them always are [special], but with Cristiano on the pitch they took on a particular significance.

“That is now in the past, and we look forward to today’s challenges. Wednesday there could be this challenge, and we hope Cristiano can be there and will soon recover from Covid.”

Messi added: “The [matches I played] with Cristiano were and are special duels which will remain forever.

“They last many years, and it is not easy to maintain those levels for such a long time.

“The duel between Cristiano and me was very good on a personal level, and I think people enjoyed it. The fans of Real, Barca, but in general all football fans, have seen a great show. We hope to give them even more emotions [on Wednesday].”