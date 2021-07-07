Messi Reacts As Argentina Reach Copa America final

Lionel Messi has reacted after Argentina qualified for the Copa America final in Brazil.

Argentina qualified by beating Colombia 3-2 via penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Messi now prepares to face his former Barcelona teammate Neymar as Argentina and Brazil face off in the final.

He tweeted, “Proud and happy to belong to this group !!! One more goal accomplished … Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments.

“We go for the glory. Draw, without words, you deserve it BEAST !!!”