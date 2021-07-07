Sports

Messi Reacts As Argentina Reach Copa America final

Damola Areo5 hours ago
6
messi

Lionel Messi has reacted after Argentina qualified for the Copa America final in Brazil.

Argentina qualified by beating Colombia 3-2 via penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Messi now prepares to face his former Barcelona teammate Neymar as Argentina and Brazil face off in the final.

He tweeted, “Proud and happy to belong to this group !!! One more goal accomplished … Thank you God for continuing to give me these moments.

“We go for the glory. Draw, without words, you deserve it BEAST !!!”

Tags
Damola Areo5 hours ago
6

Related Articles

messi

Argentina Reach Copa America Final, To Face Brazil

4 hours ago
Spain vs Sweden: Ramos Reveals Why He Gave Morata The Penalty

Euro 2020: Morata Reacts After Losing Penalty Against Italy

5 hours ago
Chelsea Vs Ajax: Rio Ferdinand Slams Chelsea Fans

England Can Win Euro 2020 – Ferdinand

5 hours ago
Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

Tokyo Olympics: President Buhari to host Team Nigeria on Monday

5 hours ago
Back to top button