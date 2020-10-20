Messi Not Playing Well This Season – Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has said that the club’s captain Lionel Messi has not been playing well this season.

Messi has only netted once in the four games Barcelona has played this season.

He also featured in the 1-0 loss to Getafe over the weekend.

However, Koeman believes the Argentine who threatened to leave the club last summer transfer window is working hard.

“Maybe, at the moment, Messi’s performances could be better.

“But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don’t have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post [in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Getafe] and on another day that goes in.

“I don’t have any doubts about his performances and we’re going to see him [at his best] in the upcoming games,” Koeman told the media.