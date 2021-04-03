Messi Not As Good As Before But Still World Best – Klopp

Liverpool manager has expressed worries over Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Trent-Alexander Arnold from England’s World Cup qualifier quad

The German pointed out that Arnold has had a terrific form in recent years and that form could not have been the reason why Southgate dropped him.

Klopp likened the situation to Lionel Messi whom he says doesn’t perform as much as he used to in the early days of his career.

He said, “I didn’t understand it because Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the last two seasons at least, let me say the season before and the season before that, the stand-out right-back in world football. That is the truth and at an unbelievable young age.

“So that [form] cannot be the reason that he was not in the squad. If you compare Lionel Messi every year with his best season ever, then he is not performing now like he was performing in 2005 and 2006 maybe. But he is still the world’s best player.

“It is about how you want to play. That is the thing that Gareth has to make sure happens.”