Messi Going To PSG, Says Barcelona President Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has said that Lionel Messi will be heading to Paris St Germain.

He said this in a viral video after holding a meeting with the presidents of Real Madrid and Juventus.

“Messi is going to Paris Saint-Germain, I would have liked him to continue at Barcelona, but it was impossible. I did my best,” Laporta said.

Barcelona had announced Messi’s exit from the club saying they failed to reach a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

This was on the same day the club and the Argentine were to sign a new contract.

However, former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon stated that Barcelona’s failure to sign the players Messi requested led to the failure to have a new contract secured.