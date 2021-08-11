Messi Exit From Barcelona Sad – Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez has reacted to the exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Messi left the club after 21 years to join Paris St Germain on a two-year deal.

This was after he and Barcelona could not reach an agreement for a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

The club also described the situation as resulting from what it called “financial and structural obstacles.”

Reacting, Xavi stated that the Messi’s exit was a sad one for Barcelona and the player.

“I’m just so sad for Leo. It’s a pity to see he and the club couldn’t find a solution. I know that Leo wanted to stay, but in the end it could not be sorted.

“The only thing I can say now is that I will miss him a lot. It’s even hard for me to picture Messi with a shirt other than Barca’s. It’s sad for Leo, especially for how I saw him emotionally at the Camp Nou the other day, but for FC Barcelona as well,” Xavi said in an interview with The Times.