Messi Agrees Two-Year Deal With PSG

Lionel Messi has accepted a two-year deal to join Paris St Germain, Concise News has learnt.

This is according to popular football journalist Fabrizio Romano who announced on social media.

According to him, “Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-year contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. Flag of ArgentinaFlag of France #Messi

“Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours.”

Messi left Barcelona after the six-time Ballon d’Or award winner and the club failed to reach a new contract due to regulations placed by La Liga.

