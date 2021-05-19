Entertainment

Men Are Intimidated By My Success – BBNaija’s Erica

BBNaija reality TV star, Erica has said that men are intimidate by her level of success in life.

In an Instagram Live session, Erica hinted that this may be part of the reason why she is not in any relationship right now.

According to her, “No one approaches me anymore or even asks me out again.”

“A lot of people feel intimidated, so I don’t get toasters anymore,” she said.

She further revealed that she misses all her toasters, adding that they shouldn’t worry as she’s still the same girl and nothing has changed about her.

“All my toasters I miss y’all. Please come back, nothing has changed,” she added.

Recall that Erica earlier announced that she will be having her own reality Tv show.

According to her, the show will be about her daily activities with family, friends and how she journeys through life with her acting career.

