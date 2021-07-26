Members Of The Public Can Show Up For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial – Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said everybody has the right to show up at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the trial of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said this following the deployment of operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, to the court premises on Sunday ahead of Monday’s arraignment of Kanu.

This was after the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami warned IPOB members gainst turning up for the trial today.

In reaction, Deji Adeyanju tweeted: “All members of the public can attend Nnamdi Kanu’s trial. His trial is not a secret trial. The Federal H/Court belongs to the people of Nigeria, not Malami or the DSS.

“Even during the military, Nigerians and the media were allowed to attend court proceedings. Shame on Tyrant Buhari.”