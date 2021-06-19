News

Melaye Slams Yahaya Bello, Wants Him To Invite President To Commission Project

Damola Areo4 hours ago
6
Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today
Kogi politics (Photo: SIGNAL)

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has taken a swipe at Governor Yahaya Bello for welcoming celebrities to the state.

Bello has in recent times welcomed Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho; Ex-Eagles captain, Mikel Obi; UFC star. Kamaru Usman and others to Kogi State.

Melaye who is no fan of Bello took to social media in the wonder of when the governor will invite the President and others to commission projects in the state.

He said, “Oh My State! Oh My Kogi! When other Governors are inviting President, V P, Governors and Eminent personalities to commission projects.

“Yahaya Bello is inviting celebrities and jekinje individuals to endorse him and party. I remain his only capital project in Kogi State. SDM”.

Damola Areo4 hours ago
6

Related Articles

SA Woman Who Birthed 10 Babies Lied, Was Never Pregnant, Has Mental Issues

4 hours ago

Assessing Lawan’s Unrivaled Accomplishments In Two Years By Ezrel TABIOWO

4 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Commissions Four Rehabilitated Roads In Ikoyi

7 hours ago

No Mercy For Gender-Based Violence Offenders – Obaseki

22 hours ago
Back to top button