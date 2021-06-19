Melaye Slams Yahaya Bello, Wants Him To Invite President To Commission Project

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has taken a swipe at Governor Yahaya Bello for welcoming celebrities to the state.

Bello has in recent times welcomed Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho; Ex-Eagles captain, Mikel Obi; UFC star. Kamaru Usman and others to Kogi State.

Melaye who is no fan of Bello took to social media in the wonder of when the governor will invite the President and others to commission projects in the state.

He said, “Oh My State! Oh My Kogi! When other Governors are inviting President, V P, Governors and Eminent personalities to commission projects.

“Yahaya Bello is inviting celebrities and jekinje individuals to endorse him and party. I remain his only capital project in Kogi State. SDM”.