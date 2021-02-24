Melaye Knocks Senate For Over Ex-Service Chiefs For Ambassadorial Portfolios

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has slammed the Senate for confirming former service chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios.

The former Service Chiefs confirmed are: General Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd), Ekiti; Lt. General Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Borno; Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete E. Ibas (Rtd), Cross River; and Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (Rtd), Bauchi.

Reacting to the news, Melaye described the Senate’s decision as shameful.

He pointed out that the same Senate had several times called for the sack of the nominees when they were still service chiefs.

“Confirmation of service chief: Shame on the Senate who just confirmed that the Nigerian Senate is a department of Aso Rock and the Presidency.

“Confirming those you recommended for sack more than once for gross incompetence as Ambassadors is a SHAME. SDM”, Dino Melaye tweeted.